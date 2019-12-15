You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman with her grandchildren attacked in Decatur theater
DECATUR — A woman taking pictures of her grandchildren in a Decatur movie theater was approached by a man who swore at her before punching her twice in the back, police said.

Decatur Police were called to the incident around 6:20 p.m. Friday inside the AMC Classic cinema at 2360 S. Mount Zion Rd. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the suspect was gone when police arrived but the victim was complaining of minor pain to her back.

“She said she had been punched in the back twice near her left shoulder blade,” Copeland added. “But our report says she did not need medical attention.” The woman also declined to make a complaint and Copeland, reading from the reports, said there was no reason listed for her decision.

He said the woman had told officers she had taken her grandchildren to see the new “Frozen II” movie and was accosted after taking a photograph of the children in the theater. 

“She advised this subject, an older male in his 60s, approached her and said ‘Turn that (expletive) camera off, (expletive),’ before punching her,” said Copeland.

The man was later seen at the front desk of the theater demanding his money back before leaving.

Responding to questions raised by a social media post about the length of the police response time, Copeland said the first of several calls on the incident was logged at 6:20 p.m. and police were on scene by 6:38 p.m. He said officers had been dealing with an accident and multiple other calls when the first call to the movie theater had come through.

A manager at the movie theater Sunday evening said she had no comment on the incident.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

