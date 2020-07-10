You are the owner of this article.
Pontiac woman threatened her sister outside a Decatur home with a shotgun, police say
Pontiac woman threatened her sister outside a Decatur home with a shotgun, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Pontiac woman faces preliminary weapon and battery charges for threatening family members with a shotgun.

Court documents say the incident occurred March 30 when the 31-year-old woman went to her sister's house in the 1800 block of North Union Street and the two began arguing about a work-related issue. Police say the woman continually yelled at her sister during the argument.

The victim, 39, had been outside with her 17-year-old son and his 18-year-old friend, according to police. 

Documents say the Pontiac woman pulled a shotgun from a bag in her van, pointed it at her sister and pumped it. According to police, the victim told the boys to go inside, got slapped in the face by the woman and both boys got in between the two women and told the suspect to leave.

She then pointed the gun at the boys, eventually putting it back into her van and leaving, court documents say. Police reported that a search of the woman's former apartment in the area of East Wood Street found a Remington 870 shotgun and two shells in a green case.

The Pontiac woman was arrested and booked Thursday afternoon into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of possession and use of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and domestic battery.

Additional charges of home invasion, criminal damage to property, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a previous conviction were included through a warrant issued for the woman's arrest.

The Livingston County Circuit Clerk's office said the woman has a prior felony conviction in Livingston County.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

