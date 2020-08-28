Praise, concerns greet deployment of Decatur police body cameras

More controversial questions revolve around the issue of who has access to the recordings, and for how long? Anyone can ask for a particular recording under standard Freedom of Information Act rules which already govern the release of police squad car videos (Decatur patrol vehicles have had cameras fitted for some 15 years).

Under body camera policy guidelines, the chief said he has the final say on what gets released if a recording doesn’t fall within standard FOIA rules because, for example, it might damage an investigation or compromise a pending court case.

“But otherwise, if citizens have a right to see it we will put it out there,” said Decatur police Chief Jim Getz.

That may not be good enough for some critics looking in from the outside, like Decatur community activist Jacob Jenkins. He organized peaceful marches to channel anger in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May, and welcomes body cameras because “without that camera or another independent lens, we do not get justice.”

And while he said we’re all sickened by recorded images of “Black bodies shot up on prime time TV,” any development that introduces a powerful source of accountability through a trusted record of events is to be welcomed.