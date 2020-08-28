Praise, concerns greet deployment of Decatur police body cameras

DECATUR — Widespread body camera use is set to bring police work in Decatur into a much sharper focus.
And what’s at stake in recording the actions of police officers has been highlighted again with the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man shot multiple times and left paralyzed from the waist down after an encounter with law enforcement in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
No unblinking third eye was around to capture what happened from the police perspective and we’re left, as is the case so often, with only the shaky footage shot by onlookers.
Decatur has launched a $300,000 program to have cameras on more than 140 officers. It's expected to be complete by early fall. Eight officers took part in a test period last year.
There also are new rules of engagement covering when cameras get switched on and when they can be switched off. Decatur Police Department’s “General Order 19-26” is a closely-typed nine page policy governing the operation of body cameras and the access and storage of the footage they produce.
Basically, the policy dictates that cameras are to be kept on during tours of duty unless there is a very pressing reason for turning them off: images compromising a crime scene, for example, or the officer is taking private time out for a meal break or the victim of a crime doesn’t wish to be recorded.
More controversial questions revolve around the issue of who has access to the recordings, and for how long? Anyone can ask for a particular recording under standard Freedom of Information Act rules which already govern the release of police squad car videos (Decatur patrol vehicles have had cameras fitted for some 15 years).
Under body camera policy guidelines, the chief said he has the final say on what gets released if a recording doesn’t fall within standard FOIA rules because, for example, it might damage an investigation or compromise a pending court case.
“But otherwise, if citizens have a right to see it we will put it out there,” said Decatur police Chief Jim Getz.
That may not be good enough for some critics looking in from the outside, like Decatur community activist Jacob Jenkins. He organized peaceful marches to channel anger in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May, and welcomes body cameras because “without that camera or another independent lens, we do not get justice.”
And while he said we’re all sickened by recorded images of “Black bodies shot up on prime time TV,” any development that introduces a powerful source of accountability through a trusted record of events is to be welcomed.
Jenkins, however, says ready access to the images those cameras record is as important as the use of the cameras themselves. He said a “citizens review board” ought to decide questions of what gets released and when. “We need an independent review; the police chief is not independent,” he explained.
Jenkins said the value of deciding what happened in some crucial life or death moment becomes irrelevant if police can ultimately pick and choose who gets to see it and hear it.
All such questions are as yet mute for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies don't have cameras, although police vehicles do.
Sheriff Tony Brown pointed to the requirement that footage be stored for three months, which can be costly.
The storage issue is outlined in the Illinois Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act the General Assembly passed in 2016. It also requires each agency that uses officer-worn cameras to have a written policy.
Data storage costs is a trend that has been noted by other police departments, and even prompted some of the smaller departments to drop their own body camera plans. The Washington Post recently reported that East Dundee, a suburb of Chicago, junked its proposals to buy and use cameras after deciding the $20,000 annual fee for the equipment and storage was too expensive.
And there are other costs to worry about, too. The same Post report said prosecutors in one Michigan county were hit with an extra $2.5 million in personnel costs associated with the work needed to prep camera videos for trial evidence.
Figures published by the U.S. Department of Justice said almost half of the nation’s 18,000 law enforcement agencies were using body cameras but department researchers listed cost as the primary reason for other agencies not acquiring them.
Jeanelle Norman, Decatur NAACP president, said cameras are worth the cost. She's been in favor of body camera use ever since she found out such devices existed.
“I think their use is an excellent idea, and you know what?" Norman said. "This community should have had them a long time ago.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
