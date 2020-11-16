Pregnant Decatur mom's shooting death is now police 'Crime of the Week'

DECATUR — Police said Monday they have “little information to go on” and are appealing for help from the public to solve the shooting death of Shatia S. Brooks, a pregnant Decatur woman found shot to death in her bed.
Decatur Police Officer Tucker Tool said the Oct. 23 death of Brooks, 33, is now the department’s Crime of the Week, a regular feature that tries to throw light on unsolved serious incidents.
Tool said detectives working the scene of the crime in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street found “numerous shell casings in the street” outside the murder scene and the house Brooks was in was hit multiple times. One of the bullets had flown through the building and struck Brooks in the head as she slept.
She died leaving behind a husband and a young daughter.
“There is little information to go on and the Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving this homicide,” said Tool in a news release. “If you have any information regarding this crime, then please contact Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.”
Tool said callers can remain anonymous and Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
