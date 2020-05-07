You are the owner of this article.
Pregnant Decatur woman accused of battering and biting boyfriend, police report says
DECATUR — A pregnant Decatur woman was arrested after police said she battered her boyfriend, bit him, and then kicked an outside door in so she could batter him a second time.

A sworn affidavit said the alleged attack happened Sunday afternoon and Decatur police found and arrested the 19-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

Writing in the affidavit, Patrol Officer Paul Vickers said the attack on the 20-year-old boyfriend, who is the father of the woman’s unborn child, started just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

“... (She) repeatedly punched and bit him on his chest,” added Vickers. “Witnesses pulled (her) off him, stopping the battery. She left the residence.”

But Vickers said she was back a few moments later banging on the backdoor. “(She) successfully kicked the door in trying to get back inside the residence,” Vickers said. “Once inside, she again began battering (her boyfriend).”

Vickers said he saw the kicked-in door and also noted a bite mark on the victim’s chest.

His girlfriend was booked on preliminary charges of home invasion and domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed she is now free on bail of $15,000, having posted $1,500 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

