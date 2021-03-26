Pregnant woman struck with portable heater, punched and kicked by boyfriend, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man is accused of battering his pregnant girlfriend with a portable heater.

Court documents say around 12:24 p.m. on Feb. 28, the 22-year-old and his girlfriend, who was eight weeks pregnant with his child, got into an argument.

During the argument, the man pushed the woman and after she pushed him back he started punching her in the face several times, as well as striking her with a portable heater, according to a sworn affidavit. Police say the suspect began kicking the woman after she fell onto the floor.

The affidavit says the boyfriend also made threats to shoot and kill the woman, "but did not have a firearm with him when he made the threats." Police reported the woman sustained injuries of small cuts on her lips and on her left ring finger, which was possibly sustained while getting kicked.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required to be released.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.