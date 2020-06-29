You are the owner of this article.
Preliminary charge of battery to a senior citizen filed in Decatur case
Preliminary charge of battery to a senior citizen filed in Decatur case

DECATUR — The suspect in the beating of 69-year-old man during a drunken argument was arrested Sunday night, Decatur police said. 

Police in a written affidavit said the incident happened at 1 p.m. on June 17 when the victim asked an "extremely intoxicated" 55-year-old man to leave his house. 

The 69-year-old was punched several times and "suffered a very swollen black and blue left eye" and "a large laceration on the right side of his upper lip," injuries that were treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital, police said. 

The suspect was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery to a senior citizen, which is subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he was held on $30,000 bail, meaning $3,000 is required to bond out.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

