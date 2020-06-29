Preliminary charge of battery to a senior citizen filed in Decatur case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The suspect in the beating of 69-year-old man during a drunken argument was arrested Sunday night, Decatur police said.

Police in a written affidavit said the incident happened at 1 p.m. on June 17 when the victim asked an "extremely intoxicated" 55-year-old man to leave his house.

The 69-year-old was punched several times and "suffered a very swollen black and blue left eye" and "a large laceration on the right side of his upper lip," injuries that were treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital, police said.

The suspect was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery to a senior citizen, which is subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he was held on $30,000 bail, meaning $3,000 is required to bond out.

