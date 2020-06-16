Preliminary domestic battery charge filed against Decatur man

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal damage after he slapped his ex-girlfriend across the face and ripped her wig off in public, causing the blonde wig to be “damaged beyond repair,” according to police.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 19-year-old woman as telling how she was attacked Thursday afternoon outside a house near the intersection of East Locust and North Charles streets. The woman would not reveal the exact location of the incident.
The woman said she walked onto the front porch of the undisclosed residence and was confronted by her ex-boyfriend who first slapped her and then tore the new $200 wig off of her head, where it had been glued in place.
“(She) stated that (the 20-year-old ex-boyfriend) is mad at her for breaking up with him and that is why he attacked her,” Officer Philip Ganley wrote in the affidavit.
The former boyfriend was arrested Friday and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal damage. Macon County Jail records show he is free after posting $300 bond on bail set at $3,000. His bail conditions order him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.