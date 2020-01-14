You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Preliminary hate crime charge filed against Decatur man for Facebook message
0 comments

Preliminary hate crime charge filed against Decatur man for Facebook message

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 26-year-old man is facing a preliminary hate crime charge after police say he called a woman racial slurs using Facebook Messenger. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the incident happened after the woman testified at a bond reduction hearing for her husband, who is in prison for a 2018 homicide.

A friend of the victim sought out the woman on social media and contacted her on Messenger and used the slurs, Copeland said.

​​Police obtained a search warrant for the Facebook profile, confirmed his identity and issued an arrest warrant this month, Copeland said.

He said the 26-year-old was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of hate crime, which is subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Bond was set at $7,500.

How the Herald & Review reports on those arrested and use of names

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News