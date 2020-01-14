Preliminary hate crime charge filed against Decatur man for Facebook message

DECATUR — A 26-year-old man is facing a preliminary hate crime charge after police say he called a woman racial slurs using Facebook Messenger.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the incident happened after the woman testified at a bond reduction hearing for her husband, who is in prison for a 2018 homicide.

A friend of the victim sought out the woman on social media and contacted her on Messenger and used the slurs, Copeland said.

​​Police obtained a search warrant for the Facebook profile, confirmed his identity and issued an arrest warrant this month, Copeland said.

He said the 26-year-old was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of hate crime, which is subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Bond was set at $7,500.

