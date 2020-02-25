Pritzker: 'Assumption' made about Eastern Illinois University swimmer; That 'kind of behavior' needs to be end

CHARLESTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that an "assumption" about a black Eastern Illinois University swimmer led to his being held at gunpoint by police.
"It seems clear to me that an assumption was made about this EIU swimmer, who was doing nothing but minding his own business, as I understand it," he said. "That’s the kind of behavior we want to make sure we ferret out and root out of all of our police departments."
Pritzker referenced the Feb. 24, 2019, incident in the Quad Cities that resulted in a federal lawsuit being filed by Jaylan Butler during a meeting with the joint editorial board of The Pantagraph and Decatur Herald & Review.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on Butler's behalf last month, accusing the officers of wrongful arrest and detention and threatening to shoot Butler, then 19.
The suit claims a gun was pointed at Butler's head while traveling with the EIU swim team while the team's bus was stopped at a rest stop along Interstate 80.
Pritzker noted that investigations into the incident are taking place and the reported circumstances of the incident make those justified.
The governor's comments came about a week after EIU officials expressed support for Butler, with university President David Glassman saying the incident "stirred outrage, as it should."
"EIU’s support has been multidimensional in assisting Jaylan and his teammates with the emotional understanding and healing needed from experiencing such a traumatic event," Glassman said last week.
"Although EIU’s support for Jaylan has occurred mostly outside the public eye and likely will stay that way, I want the university community to know EIU’s steadfast support for Jaylan will continue throughout his journey," Glassman also said.
According to lawsuit, the swim team bus had stopped and Butler was the last to get back on after he took a selfie to post to the college's social media platforms.
As he walked back to the bus, which also had EIU's logo on the sides, police vehicles from several local jurisdictions rushed into the rest area, the suit says.
The lawsuit claims police forced Butler face down in the snow and held him there. Two officers pointed guns at him with one saying "If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off," according to the lawsuit.
The police were looking for an at-large fugitive but that man's only similarity to Butler was that they're both black, the lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 21. Case records indicate there are no hearings currently scheduled but deadlines are in place next month for attorney responses to requests for evidence and records exchanges.