Pritzker: 'Assumption' made about Eastern Illinois University swimmer; That 'kind of behavior' needs to be end

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor's comments came about a week after EIU officials expressed support for Butler, with university President David Glassman saying the incident "stirred outrage, as it should."

"EIU’s support has been multidimensional in assisting Jaylan and his teammates with the emotional understanding and healing needed from experiencing such a traumatic event," Glassman said last week.

"Although EIU’s support for Jaylan has occurred mostly outside the public eye and likely will stay that way, I want the university community to know EIU’s steadfast support for Jaylan will continue throughout his journey," Glassman also said.

According to lawsuit, the swim team bus had stopped and Butler was the last to get back on after he took a selfie to post to the college's social media platforms.

As he walked back to the bus, which also had EIU's logo on the sides, police vehicles from several local jurisdictions rushed into the rest area, the suit says.

The lawsuit claims police forced Butler face down in the snow and held him there. Two officers pointed guns at him with one saying "If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off," according to the lawsuit.