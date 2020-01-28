Private investigator pleads guilty to charge of sex act with Macon County jail inmate

DECATUR — Rhonda G. Keech, the private eye who prosecutors say was caught performing oral sex inside the Macon County Jail on a prisoner for whom she had been hired to carry out an investigation, was placed on court supervision for a year.

Keech, 64, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday for what had been listed as a pretrial hearing. But, after a conference between Judge Phoebe Bowers, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Lindsey Shelton and defense attorney J. Steven Beckett, Keech agreed to take a plea deal.

She then pleaded guilty to one count of committing public indecency, a Class A Misdemeanor. Shelton had earlier pressed for Keech to be given a sentence of conditional discharge, which would have seen the conviction remain on her record.

In making her court supervision ruling, Bowers dismissed four other charges alleging public indecency. The court supervision plea means that Keech, if she stays out of trouble, will see her case finalized as if it was dismissed, leaving no criminal conviction on her record. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service work, fined $500 and sentenced to one day in jail, but that was cancelled out with credit for one day previously spent in custody.