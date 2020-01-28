Private investigator pleads guilty to charge of sex act with Macon County jail inmate

DECATUR — Rhonda G. Keech, the private eye who prosecutors say was caught performing oral sex inside the Macon County Jail on a prisoner for whom she had been hired to carry out an investigation, was placed on court supervision for a year.
Keech, 64, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday for what had been listed as a pretrial hearing. But, after a conference between Judge Phoebe Bowers, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Lindsey Shelton and defense attorney J. Steven Beckett, Keech agreed to take a plea deal.
She then pleaded guilty to one count of committing public indecency, a Class A Misdemeanor. Shelton had earlier pressed for Keech to be given a sentence of conditional discharge, which would have seen the conviction remain on her record.
In making her court supervision ruling, Bowers dismissed four other charges alleging public indecency. The court supervision plea means that Keech, if she stays out of trouble, will see her case finalized as if it was dismissed, leaving no criminal conviction on her record. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service work, fined $500 and sentenced to one day in jail, but that was cancelled out with credit for one day previously spent in custody.
Sworn affidavits from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office show the charges against Keech, who is based in Springfield, date from sexual encounters in the jail on July 5, July 17 and July 24.
You have free articles remaining.
Sgt. Roger Pope had said jail staff had become suspicious of Keech’s interactions with inmate James D. Jones, 37, who was being held while awaiting sentencing after being convicted of being a heroin dealer. Investigators working for inmates are allowed to meet with them in a private area, but the meetings are still subject to video surveillance.
Acting on their suspicions, Pope said, jail staff began carefully watching filmed footage of their previous encounters. “After reviewing ... previous meetings between inmate Jones and Keech, Keech can be seen performing oral sex on inmate Jones on July 5, July 17 and July 24,” Pope said in the affidavit. He said Jones stood up to try to hide the act from the camera and Keech took cover behind a large file folder that acted as a privacy screen.
Pope said when Keech arrived at the jail at 4 p.m. July 31 for another meeting with Jones, the jail staff was ready. “Sgt. Flannery and I, along with other corrections officers, entered the room and caught Rhonda in the act,” he said.
Jones had also faced a single charge of public indecency but it was dismissed at a hearing Oct. 3. He was sentenced the day before to 30 years in prison on charges of drug dealing. He had been convicted in March after a jury trial.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid