Prosecution: attempted murderer gets to Decatur crime scene via Uber
DECATUR — Deonte D. Smith appeared in court Wednesday at a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to trying to shoot a man to death after hiring an Uber driver to take him to the crime scene.

Smith is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 28 shooting that left a Decatur man with a bullet wound to his head. Smith, 26, also told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers that he was pleading not guilty to further charges of aggravated battery involving firing a gun, being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Giving evidence for the prosecution, Decatur police Detective Jason Danner said the victim had been standing outside apartments in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way when the Uber driver had pulled up in a distinctive red sport utility vehicle. Danner said the victim told police that he saw a man get out and, after the vehicle drove off, he saw the man pull a gun and fire multiple times before wounding him.

Questioned by Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe, Danner said a maintenance man had seen the shooter flee into a nearby apartment, where police said they later found Smith.

Danner said Smith goes by the nickname “Shotz” and his social media profile and a phone number belonging to him had been traced to the account used to hire the Uber driver. The victim also told police he knew Smith and also knew he is known as Shotz.

Defending, Dave Ellison confirmed with Danner that the victim never saw the face of the man who shot him. And under more questioning from Ellison, Danner confirmed that while the victim had identified Smith from a photo lineup, he had only picked him out as the man he knew as Shotz, not his assailant.

Ellison told Bowers that he did not feel prosecutors had enough evidence to charge Smith but the judge disagreed and found probable cause to try him on all counts. A pretrial hearing date was scheduled for Oct. 6. Smith is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $501,500, meaning he must post $50,150 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

