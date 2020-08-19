Prosecution: attempted murderer gets to Decatur crime scene via Uber

Danner said Smith goes by the nickname “Shotz” and his social media profile and a phone number belonging to him had been traced to the account used to hire the Uber driver. The victim also told police he knew Smith and also knew he is known as Shotz.

Defending, Dave Ellison confirmed with Danner that the victim never saw the face of the man who shot him. And under more questioning from Ellison, Danner confirmed that while the victim had identified Smith from a photo lineup, he had only picked him out as the man he knew as Shotz, not his assailant.

Ellison told Bowers that he did not feel prosecutors had enough evidence to charge Smith but the judge disagreed and found probable cause to try him on all counts. A pretrial hearing date was scheduled for Oct. 6. Smith is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $501,500, meaning he must post $50,150 to bond out.

