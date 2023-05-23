QUINCY — Timothy W. Bliefnick made mistakes in the shooting death of his estranged wife, the lead prosecutor in the trial argued.

Josh Jones, lead trial attorney with the Adams County State's Attorney's Office, described a terrifying scene to the jury of six men and six women Tuesday during the first day of testimony in Bliefnick's trial.

Bliefnick, 40, a Decatur native, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

He described how a second-floor window was being pried open with a crowbar and that she frantically tried to dial 911 on her cellphone. She ran into her bathroom, turned around, heard a shot and fell to the ground.

"She looked up into eyes that she had looked into before and promised her until death do us part," Jones said. "She looked into the eyes of her murderer — her husband, the defendant, and the defendant looked down at Becky and he pointed a gun at her and he pulled the trigger.

"Not once. Not twice. Not three times. But 14 times, riddling her body with bullets, and then he ran away."

Jones pointed to the contentious divorce the couple had been going through since 2021 and how they didn't agree on anything. A hearing in the divorce had been set a week before her death.

He said Rebecca Bliefnick purchased a CZ 75 pistol that she wanted back from Timothy Bliefnick for protection and that she told family that she was scared for what he might do to her.

Mistakes Jones highlighted included what appeared to be pieces of an Aldi grocery bag that he said Timothy Bliefnick used as a homemade silencer and a search history that included how to make a homemade silencer, how to open a door with a crowbar and whether a Whoop fitness band records when someone isn't wearing it.

Jones also said shell casings found at the crime scene were fired from the same gun as 27 shell casings found in Timothy Bliefnick's home.

However, Timothy Bliefnick's attorney, Casey Schnack, told the jury that Jones told them a good story that is not evidence.

"This case is dripping with reasonable doubt," Schnack said.

She said no fingerprints or DNA were found on the bike that is believed to be what Bliefnick rode to the house and testing on the crowbar used to break into the home was inconclusive.

"Now, they did find some video of somebody going somewhere, but that's all the video shows," Schnack said. "You don't know if this is a man or a woman. You don't know if they're younger or older. We don't know what race they are."

She asked the jury to use common sense.

"All of us have to go through metal detectors when we walked into this building today, and one thing that you are not asked to check at the door is your common sense," Schnack said. "So what I aske you before we get into this is listen to the evidence. Ask yourself, what does it prove and utilize your common sense."

