Prosecutors allege Decatur man tried to kill himself in ex-wife's stolen car

DECATUR — Having just wrecked his ex-wife’s $24,000 BMW car by driving it at a high speed into a Lake Decatur guardrail, Troy J. Bright sent the woman a text saying: “I tried to die alone because I’m all I’ve got, (expletive),” prosecutors allege.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause at a preliminary hearing Wednesday to try Bright on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, causing criminal damage in excess of $10,000, driving while revoked and domestic battery.

Bright, 48, represented by defense attorney Dave Ellison, pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Prosecuting in the case, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter told the judge the domestic battery case related to a confrontation with Bright’s ex-wife at a party the evening of Christmas Eve.

Rueter, working from sworn Decatur police affidavits, said the confrontation “had turned partly physical” before the ex-wife decided to leave. She had gotten into her car and then realized she had drunk too much and was not fit to drive. Rueter said Bright had then come over and sat down next to her in the passenger seat, and the woman promptly exited the vehicle, leaving her car keys behind.