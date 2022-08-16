Prosecutors drop murder charges against Decatur man

DECATUR — The question of who murdered Decatur liquor store owner John Betscher in 2020 is going to have to wait.

Dangelo D. Foster, 25, had been scheduled to face a bench trial Tuesday on four alternate murder charges accusing him of shooting the 63-year-old business owner to death on Nov. 14 inside his JB North premises in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street; Foster has consistently maintained his innocence.

But Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell dismissed all the murder counts at a hearing Tuesday. He was responding to a request from the office of the state’s attorney, which asked that the charges be dismissed without prejudice, which means they can be refiled.

Commenting afterwards, State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said: “As we developed the case for trial, we noticed there were some evidentiary problems.” He would not elaborate further on what those issues were.

“As there is no statute of limitations on murder, we decided to dismiss the present case until we could resolve, if possible, the evidentiary problems that we have,” he added.

Rueter would not offer a timeframe for when charges might be refiled, saying it was impossible to say. But asked if it was fair to presume the prosecution had not changed its mind about whom the defendant in the case should be, he said “we believe that is accurate.”

Foster, who responded to Coryell’s questions Tuesday with the hint of a smile playing across his face, is far from out of the legal woods yet, however, and is already serving prison time.

In October 2021 he was sentenced to seven years in federal court after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a stolen gun. And in February this year he was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

During Tuesday’s hearing, he told the judge he had accepted a plea deal in a 2021 charge of aggravated fleeing from Decatur Police at speeds of more than 100 mph. The plea includes a cap on any sentence at three years, but Coryell warned him that legal rules dictate that sentence must be tacked on to the end of the other sentences he is serving. He will be back in court for sentencing on that charge Sept. 1.

Foster’s last remaining legal issue is a charge of identity theft, to which he has so far pleaded not guilty. That is scheduled for a status hearing Sept. 1.