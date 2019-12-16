Prosecutors: Drunken Mount Zion man tried to kill his mother; police say he jumped into Lake Decatur

Radtke told the jurors that a bullet hole was found in the father’s vehicle from a round fired at it by Wiley. “... It lodged in the rear passenger door, about 12-18 inches from the headrest where (his mother) was seated,” Radtke said, explaining the attempted murder charge.

But defense attorney Andrew M. Wessler said everything the state claimed against his client was just that, a claim. “Nothing we say is evidence,” he reminded the jurors, explaining that attorneys are telling them what they hope the evidence will prove.

“But you get to decide what it (the evidence) says… listen to the evidence, decide this case based on the evidence and, when you do that, your verdict will be not guilty.”

The prosecution claims Wiley has a history of a troubled relationship with his parents and had flown into a drunken rage on the day he threatened his mother. Wiley, who had a mental fitness exam before standing trial, had intended to represent himself but Judge James Coryell ruled against it.