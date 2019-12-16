Prosecutors: Drunken Mount Zion man tried to kill his mother; police say he jumped into Lake Decatur

DECATUR — A Mount Zion mother told a Macon County Circuit Court jury Monday of her terrifying ordeal as she said her drunken and enraged adult son held a gun to her head and repeatedly slapped her face.
“I was shocked and afraid,” said the 64-year-old mother.
Her son, Casey T. Wiley, 31, is pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, armed violence and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Macon County State’s Attorneys Regan Radtke and Timothy Tighe. They said being beaten and threatened in her own home throughout the early morning hours of June 21, 2018, was only the start of the mother’s ordeal.
After she ran for help to the nearby home of her ex-husband, Wiley’s father, at 5 a.m., the two parents then fled to Decatur with their son in hot pursuit, according to police accounts. Police said the chase reached speeds of 100 mph with Wiley ramming their vehicle before crashing into a power pole on East Eldorado Street.
Wiley is then accused of trying to hijack another vehicle before fleeing on foot. Police reports said he was cornered by officers near the Beach House Restaurant and arrested after jumping into Lake Decatur in a desperate attempt to get away.
Radtke told the jurors that a bullet hole was found in the father’s vehicle from a round fired at it by Wiley. “... It lodged in the rear passenger door, about 12-18 inches from the headrest where (his mother) was seated,” Radtke said, explaining the attempted murder charge.
But defense attorney Andrew M. Wessler said everything the state claimed against his client was just that, a claim. “Nothing we say is evidence,” he reminded the jurors, explaining that attorneys are telling them what they hope the evidence will prove.
“But you get to decide what it (the evidence) says… listen to the evidence, decide this case based on the evidence and, when you do that, your verdict will be not guilty.”
The prosecution claims Wiley has a history of a troubled relationship with his parents and had flown into a drunken rage on the day he threatened his mother. Wiley, who had a mental fitness exam before standing trial, had intended to represent himself but Judge James Coryell ruled against it.
Security in his courtroom was stepped up for the trial, with Wiley chained to the courthouse floor. Courthouse maintenance staff taped a cloth cover around the defense table so jurors couldn’t see the shackles, out of concern it would prejudice them against Wiley. Coryell also decided to forego the formality of those in the court rising when he or the jury entered or left, again to avoid drawing attention to Wiley’s shackles.
The trial continues.
