Prosecutors: Former McLean County woman stole $400,000 from Project Linus kids charity

Babbitt allegedly also used funds from the organization’s operating account to make credit card payments and falsely classified the personal expenditure in the business ledger to hide her personal use of the funds.

At various times, Babbitt allegedly represented that Project Linus was in extremely poor financial condition, and that because of the poor financial condition, others could not be reimbursed for their expenses. Because of the poor financial situation, Babbitt falsely represented to the board that she would take a pay cut or not take a salary at all.

When questioned by the board of directors, Babbitt falsely stated that she was repaying Project Linus for her credit card purchases through payroll deductions. Babbitt did not disclose that she made the payments after taking more money than her salary from the organization, resulting in the organization repaying itself.

The indictment also alleges that Babbitt filed false and fraudulent personal tax returns with the state of Illinois in which she failed to report the funds she allegedly stole from Project Linus.

The charges are the result of investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Illinois Department of Revenue; and the Bloomington Police Department.