Prosecutors say Decatur man smashed Krekel's window, injuring employee

DECATUR — Eric D. Currie appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to a charge he hit a glass counter window at a restaurant, causing flying glass shards to cut the chin and forearm of a female employee.

The court found probable cause to try the 48-year-old Decatur man on a charge of aggravated battery for the March 10 incident in Krekel’s Custard, 801 E. Wood Street. Currie also pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

Prosecuting, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott questioned Decatur Police Officer Clayton Zilz who investigated what happened. Zilz said Currie had “got upset” at the restaurant and demanded his money back.

He told Scott that when the employee handed him the cash, Currie had grabbed her hand before she managed to pull it away from him. “At which point the defendant struck the glass window, causing it to break and she (the employee) was struck with broken glass on her chin and forearm, and both had cuts to them?” asked Scott.

“Yes,” replied Zilz, who said the woman later identified Currie from a photo lineup.