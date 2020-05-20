You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prosecutors say Decatur man smashed Krekel's window, injuring employee
0 comments
top story

Prosecutors say Decatur man smashed Krekel's window, injuring employee

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Eric D. Currie appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to a charge he hit a glass counter window at a restaurant, causing flying glass shards to cut the chin and forearm of a female employee.

The court found probable cause to try the 48-year-old Decatur man on a charge of aggravated battery for the March 10 incident in Krekel’s Custard, 801 E. Wood Street. Currie also pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

Prosecuting, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott questioned Decatur Police Officer Clayton Zilz who investigated what happened. Zilz said Currie had “got upset” at the restaurant and demanded his money back.

He told Scott that when the employee handed him the cash, Currie had grabbed her hand before she managed to pull it away from him. “At which point the defendant struck the glass window, causing it to break and she (the employee) was struck with broken glass on her chin and forearm, and both had cuts to them?” asked Scott.

“Yes,” replied Zilz, who said the woman later identified Currie from a photo lineup.

Defending, Dave Ellison asked Zilz how soon after the alleged battery the woman had been able to identify Currie. “I did not actually complete the photo lineup, so I don’t know,” replied the officer. He said that part of the investigation was handled by a detective, and gave his name to Ellison.

Judge Thomas E. Little assigned the case to the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith.

Little scheduled a pretrial hearing for July 1, the same day Currie also faces a pretrial hearing before Griffith on unrelated charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Currie remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $125,000, meaning he must post $12,500 to bond out.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Currie

Currie

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News