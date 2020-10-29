Prosecutors say drug dealer found slumped over in Oakley had $10,000 cash

OAKLEY — Prosecutors say Mitchell R. Miller is a drug dealer who was found slumped over his car’s steering wheel in Oakley with a potent cocktail of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis and a sedative in his blood.
They also said that Miller’s car contained more than $10,000 in cash, 58.4 grams of meth, 78 grams of cannabis, morphine pills, “other unknown substances” and two digital scales. A pop-up compartment in the vehicle’s dashboard was also found to hold a 9mm handgun, according to Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott.
Miller, 36, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court, pleading not guilty to a list of 13 offenses. They included two counts of armed violence along with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Miller also told Judge Phoebe Bowers he was pleading not guilty to further charges of dealing in and possessing meth and cannabis and aggravated driving under the influence of drugs while having two previous convictions for the same offense.
Giving evidence, Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Adams said officers had been called to check on Miller on the afternoon of Oct. 4 after passers-by noticed him in his car stopped on Shelby Road in Oakley.
Paramedics were already treating him when deputies arrived and Adams said Miller appeared “very disoriented” and had great difficulty responding to questions. Later Miller complained of feeling ill and was taken for treatment to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
“And was it determined he had cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine (sedative) in his system?” asked Scott.
“Yes, sir,” replied Adams.
Defense attorney Dave Ellison asked the deputy how long Miller’s vehicle had been parked — at least 35 minutes — and whether the gun and drugs seized had been analyzed at the State Police Crime Laboratory. Adams replied they were sent for analysis but the results had not been received yet.
Judge Bowers had found probable cause to try Miller on all charges and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 1. A check of Macon County Jail records shows that Miller is in custody with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released
