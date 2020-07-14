Prosecutors: Ta'Naja Barnes was a 'happy child,' left to freeze and starve to death

“She was sociable ... a happy little child,” said Kroncke, describing a girl who loved hugs, didn’t want to be put down and enjoyed food to the point where her foster mother would sometimes have to stop her from eating too much and getting sick.

Ta’Naja had been returned to Myers' home in August 2018 after Myers and Davis had passed DCFS tests and inspections to judge their ability as parents. “Myers got 96% on a nurturing parent test which includes environmental safety for children,” Kroncke told the jury.

But she said the reality of home life soon became a fatal nightmare for Ta’Naja. Her 1 ½-year-old half-brother, Myers’ own child, was well-fed and happy, Kroncke said. But she said Ta’Naja was kept a prisoner in a cold room, fed on small amounts of noodles and rice and beans, and left to starve in her own feces and rodent droppings.

On the night she died, a space heater had been taken from her bedroom, Kroncke said, and used to heat the room where Myers, Davis and the girl’s half-brother slept.