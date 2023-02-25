QUINCY — Quincy resident Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found deceased in her home on Thursday after a family member became concerned when she didn't pick up her children from school.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Bliefnick suffered several gunshot wounds.

She was the daughter-in-law of Amy Bliefnick, executive director of Macon Resources Inc.

Quincy police said it is still early in the investigation and no suspects have yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470, submit a tip through the Quincy Regional Crimestoppers website, or call Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family as they process this tragedy," said Chief of Police Adam Yates. "Crimes of this nature are rare in Quincy, (and) when they occur, they shake the entire community. Our officers and detectives will utilize every resource available to bring justice for the victim."

