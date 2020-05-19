Raging Decatur woman threatens grandfather with knife, fights family, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — An adult granddaughter described as being “in a state of rage” threatened her bedridden 73-year-old grandfather with a 6-inch kitchen knife and fought with and spat in the face of family members, a police sworn affidavit said.

The affidavit says the assault began at 11 a.m. Saturday when the 31-year-old granddaughter returned to the home in the 1500 block of East Division Street she shares with her grandfather. She confronted him over a debt of $200 she claimed he owed her, police said.

The grandfather "reportedly felt as though he was about to be stabbed due to (her) being within only inches from him,” said Decatur police Officer William Hill, writing in the affidavit. “Due to major medical issues, he is nearly bed-ridden and requires the use of oxygen to breathe.”

Hill said the grandfather managed to call a 53-year-old daughter for help and she rushed to his assistance. “She arrived to find (the granddaughter) in a state of rage,” added Hill. The daughter "attempted to remove her from (the grandfather's) proximity, believing that he would be substantially harmed by her.”