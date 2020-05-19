Raging Decatur woman threatens grandfather with knife, fights family, police say

DECATUR — An adult granddaughter described as being “in a state of rage” threatened her bedridden 73-year-old grandfather with a 6-inch kitchen knife and fought with and spat in the face of family members, a police sworn affidavit said.
The affidavit says the assault began at 11 a.m. Saturday when the 31-year-old granddaughter returned to the home in the 1500 block of East Division Street she shares with her grandfather. She confronted him over a debt of $200 she claimed he owed her, police said.
The grandfather "reportedly felt as though he was about to be stabbed due to (her) being within only inches from him,” said Decatur police Officer William Hill, writing in the affidavit. “Due to major medical issues, he is nearly bed-ridden and requires the use of oxygen to breathe.”
Hill said the grandfather managed to call a 53-year-old daughter for help and she rushed to his assistance. “She arrived to find (the granddaughter) in a state of rage,” added Hill. The daughter "attempted to remove her from (the grandfather's) proximity, believing that he would be substantially harmed by her.”
But Hill said the daughter ended up with facial swelling after being pushed to the floor in a bathroom where she was punched multiple times before the granddaughter spat in her face. She also spat in the face of a 35-year-old first cousin also intervened to try and control her, the affidavit said.
Hill said the granddaughter was finally “removed” from the home but her rage continued: he said she picked up an 18-inch-long stick and threw it through a glass screen door, causing $100 in damage.
The woman was arrested the same day and booked on preliminary charges of two counts of domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed she remained in custody with bail set at $5,000, which means she must post $500 to bond out. If she makes bail, she is ordered to stay away from her grandfather, his home, his daughter and her cousin.
