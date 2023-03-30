David Bates

Date of Exoneration: 1/12/2015

In 1985, David Bates was convicted of murder in Chicago based on his confession and that of a co-defendant. He was granted a new trial because the confessions were obtained by torture by Chicago police. Bates was acquitted at a retrial in 1995, and pardoned by then Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in January 2015.

Photo caption: David Bates, center, surrounded by attorneys, from left, Randolph L. Stone, Lock Bowman, and Flint Taylor, reacts to a Chicago judge's decision Tuesday, May 2, 2006, in Chicago, to delay releasing a report from a four-year investigation into allegations of torture in the Chicago Police Department. Bates, one of numerous alleged torture victims, wanted the names exposed of everyone involved in the alleged torture by a violent crimes unit led by former Police Lt. Jon Burge. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)