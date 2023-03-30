DECATUR — A man who spent 14 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit will be a featured speaker during a Real Talk on Race event at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Madden Auditorium at the Decatur Public Library.
The event will focus on The Innocence Project, with speakers Anthony Murray, Director Larry Golden and Nicki Bond. In 1998, Murray was convicted of murder and sentenced to 45 years in prison. Thanks to the Illinois Innocence Project, a judge found that Murray had received inadequate counsel and vacated his sentence. He was released in October 2012.
Murray will discuss his experience, along with Golden, who founded the Innocence Project, and Bond, who was recently an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Millikin University. The presentation will be followed by a time for questions.
Meet people freed by the Exoneration Project
The Chicago-based Exoneration Project has agreed to represent Donald Whalen of Bloomington in his longstanding fight to have his murder conviction overturned. Whalen, now 47, was convicted in 1991 of killing his father in the downtown tavern the elder Whalen operated. A small team of attorneys, law students, interns, and volunteers form the Exoneration Project that works to free the innocent in Chicago and beyond. Here are some of their clients and their stories.
