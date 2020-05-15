You are the owner of this article.
Recognize this person? Decatur police asking for your help
0 comments

Theft suspect
PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR— Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.

Anyone with information or who can identify the individual pictured is asked to contact Decatur police Detective Reed at (217) 424-2734 between 3 and 11 p.m. Information can also be shared anytime through Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

