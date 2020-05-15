Recognize this person? Decatur police asking for your help

DECATUR— Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.
Anyone with information or who can identify the individual pictured is asked to contact Decatur police Detective Reed at (217) 424-2734 between 3 and 11 p.m. Information can also be shared anytime through Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
