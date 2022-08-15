Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'

DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”

The affidavit accuses the 19-year-old Rich of hitting his 43-year-old mother so hard her skull shattered, leaving her with an open fracture, broken jaw and lacerated right ear. She remains gravely ill in the hospital, based on the last reports received by police.

Officer Jordan Jinks, who signed the affidavit, said police smashed their way into the woman’s blood-spattered home in the early hours of Sunday and followed a blood trail to a room where they found her.

By 2:10 a.m. they had located and arrested Rich at an address in the 900 block of East Main Street. Jinks described him as still wearing clothes stained with his mother’s blood.

After Rich asked if she was dead and then requested a lawyer, police later checked his phone and found 13 calls logged to his mother’s number. “Adam appeared to leave a voice message to this number, offering money in return for dropping the charges,” Jinks said.

The affidavit said police had earlier been alerted to trouble by the victim herself, who called 911 late Saturday night requesting help after receiving phone messages from her son saying he was at her home causing damage.

Jinks said the woman was still at work when she first called and she called again after arriving home after midnight.

“Once (she) arrived at her residence she called Dispatch again and advised she believed Rich had killed her cat,” said Jinks.

“While on the phone with dispatch, dispatchers heard a female crying and loud banging. Dispatchers then heard a female saying ‘He’s back’ followed by more screaming, the sound of scuffling and the phone line disconnecting.”

Rich was booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and remained in the Macon County Jail on Monday with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.