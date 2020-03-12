Republican candidates for Macon County State's Attorney both have long to-do lists, if they win

DECATUR — The two men vying for the job of being the next Republican Macon County State’s Attorney both have long legal to-do lists when, and if, they win the office.

For Philip Tibbs, now an attorney in private practice, a key priority is the expansion and enhancement of alternative justice programs like drug court, which offers offenders a chance at treatment and avoiding a criminal record.

Right now, Tibbs said, the courts system doesn’t have enough capacity to help all those who deserve a chance at being included. “I understand it’s a resource problem, but we’re going to have to try to look outside the box to find alternative resources,” he added.

His rival in the primary election looming on Tuesday is former Macon County State’s Attorney and, for the last 15 years, an attorney serving the public defender’s office, Scott Rueter. He plans to hit the ground running with an agenda that includes tackling the opioid crisis, domestic violence and taking a detailed look at juvenile crime.

“And you know we've had all the recent spate of problems with juveniles up at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth,” said Rueter. “I’ve had several people talking to me about juvenile cases and what's been going on has sharpened the focus on that.”

