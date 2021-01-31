Residents hear shots fired on Decatur street; police find no signs of damage

DECATUR — Police received multiple reports about shots being fired on a Decatur street Friday night, but could discover no evidence of the gunfire when they showed up to investigate.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said calls came in about shots fired in the area of the 1500-1600 block of East Walnut Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

“A resident who wanted to remain anonymous said he heard five to six rapid gunshots but didn’t see anything,” Copeland added. “And we did also speak to a caller who also said she heard five to six gunshots and then heard a vehicle speeding off.”

Copeland said officers were not able to locate any spent shell casings or find any bullet holes or other damage attributable to gunfire.

