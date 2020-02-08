Retired Macon County sheriff's Capt. Rick Bright​ dies
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Retired Macon County sheriff's Capt. Rick Bright​ dies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Walker sets out to change perceptions (copy)

Sheriff Roger Walker is shown with Capt. Rick Bright on Dec. 1, 1998. 

 H&R file photo

DECATUR — Rick Bright​, a retired Macon County sheriff's captain active in numerous organizations, died Friday, the department said.

Bright, a graduate of Moweaqua High School in 1973, worked for sheriff's office for than three decades and retired in 2007. His age was not immediately available. 

He attended Richland Community College and later graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. 

Bright was promoted to lieutenant in 1992, overseeing the jail. He sought the Democratic nomination for sheriff in 1998 with Lt. Roger Walker, who eventually won the seat. 

"I've always been able to hold my head high as a fair and honest person," Bright said in announcing his bid. 

He also served on the Decatur Public Building Commission, Macon County E-911 Emergency Telephone Service Board, Mount Zion Economic Development Commission and Mount Zion Village Board, among other boards. He was also active with the Local 1894 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, as well as the Mount Zion Park Commission and Macon County Command Officers Association Unit 99. 

"Even though he was retired he remained an active member of the sheriff’s office fraternal organization and served as chairman of the Merit Board," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "His presence will be missed."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News