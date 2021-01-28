Retired state police sergeant enters guilty plea to lesser charge in Decatur woman's death

Wilson had later been found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.094%; the legal limit for driving is 0.08%.

Thursday’s court appearance by Denning was a surprise, as he had been scheduled for a status hearing Feb. 3. That date had been set after Denning had appeared in court Nov. 5 with his attorney, James Elmore, and agreed to waive his right to a jury trial.

Special prosecutor Edwin Parkinson at that time had filed the additional count of reckless conduct that had been added in addition to the previous reckless homicide charge, now dismissed. Lesser charges are typically introduced by prosecutors if they believe a more serious charge might not be proved by the evidence.

The State of Illinois is meanwhile being sued by Leo and Kathrine Wilson, Kelly Wilson’s parents and the administrators of her estate. Their attorney, Tim Shay, told the Herald & Review later Thursday that Denning’s plea in the criminal case against him was also significant for the family’s civil case against the state that employed him.