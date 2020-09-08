 Skip to main content
Revolver thrown out of fleeing vehicle's window, Decatur police say
DECATUR— Police say a .38 caliber revolver was tossed out of a fleeing vehicle Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of East Prairie Avenue. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it fled and an occupant was seen tossing the weapon out of the window.

Copeland said the occupants haven't been identified, but police have spoken with the owner of the vehicle.

 2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

