Revolver thrown out of fleeing vehicle's window, police say

DECATUR— Police say a .38 caliber revolver was tossed out of a fleeing vehicle Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of East Prairie Avenue.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it fled and an occupant was seen tossing the weapon out of the window.

Copeland said the occupants haven't been identified, but police have spoken with the owner of the vehicle.

