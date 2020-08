× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department said an arrest has been made in a case of vandalism at Fire Station No. 6.

The department posted on Facebook that a rock was thrown through the window of the building. The station is at 1880 S. U.S. Route Business 51.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.