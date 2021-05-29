Root seeks 'smooth transition' after court declares him winner of '18 race for Macon Co. sheriff

DECATUR — Jim Root was driving with his wife to meet friends for dinner when he got the call from his attorney that the ruling on the outcome of the 2018 election was in.

A few minutes later, after dropping his wife off at the restaurant and returning home to read the document, he got the news he had waited more than two years to receive. He is the winner of the 2018 race for Macon County sheriff.

“I’m happy the justice system did its part and saw the true outcome of the election,” Root said Friday night. “I’m a little disappointed it took this long, but I don’t have any control over that.”

The legal fight over the results of the 2018 sheriff’s race began shortly after Election Day. Tony Brown was declared the winner by just one vote — 19,655 to Root’s tally of 19,654.

The 36-page order from Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin determined Root won the election by 16 votes. The electronic court file does not reflect a ruling being made in the case.

“This is all about the will of the people,” he said. “I would like to thank my family and friends and everybody that has been with me over the course of the 2018 election cycle.”

Root said text messages congratulating him on his victory began arriving while he was still reviewing the order.

After calling his attorney Root said he called his wife to share the good news.

“Then I called her and said, ‘Hey, I won by 16 votes.’ She said I just got a text from somebody saying that you did,” he said.

As of 9:30 Friday night, Root had not heard from Brown regarding the ruling.

“I’m going to leave it up to him. It’s obviously in his court,” Root said, regarding what will happen next.

“We filed this case two and half years ago and we presented our case and the judge has ruled on it. We know that Tony Brown has an appeal process,” Root said. “Since it has been ruled on and the judge has clearly ruled on a very narrow window of items … we’re hoping he will allow for a smooth transition in the next couple weeks.”

Attempts by the Herald & Review to reach Brown and his attorney, Christopher Sherer, were unsuccessful Friday night.

After losing by a single vote, Root initiated a “discovery recount” of ballots in December 2018 to gather evidence to persuade a judge to order a full recount. Benjamin, brought in as an impartial jurist to handle the legal battle, then ordered a full hand recount in July 2020.

Brown re-emerged the winner with a margin of 18 votes, but the recount also revealed dozens and dozens of disputed ballots. There were two uncounted ballots for Root that had previously been discovered in a ballot tabulating machine and then forgotten until after the 2018 count was ratified.

Benjamin presided over five court hearings that finished up in February as lawyers on both sides fought over issues ranging from what ballots should count to questions of whether there had been election fraud. Both sides then submitted written closing arguments.

“I go back to work Monday night,” said Root, who joined the sheriff’s department in 1996 and continues to serve as a lieutenant. “It will be fine. It will be just like any other day of going to work. I go to work, I do my job and I go home.”

Root said he will begin the process of getting up to speed on things as he prepares to be sworn in as sheriff.

“I will go back and start looking at the budgets and things that I have not been part of and see what those things look like so I can have that knowledge when I get in the office,” he said.

Root, a Republican, wouldn’t say Friday if he intends to run for sheriff in 2022.

“Let’s savor the 2018 election win before we start the 2022 process,” he said.

If he does decide to run, Root already has a potential primary opponent in Howard Buffett, who has indicated in campaign finance documents that he will run as a Republican in the upcoming election.

Buffett, the 66-year-old philanthropist, businessman and son of multibillionaire investor Warren Buffett, previously served as sheriff for 14 months before the 2018 election. He was chosen by former Sheriff Thomas Schneider, a Democrat, to serve the remainder of Schneider's term.

Brown told the Herald & Review earlier this month that he had not decided whether to run in the 2022 election, saying he wanted to get past the legal battle with Root before making a decision.

Warren Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. That company sold its newspaper division last year to Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Herald & Review.

