Rural Decatur man who smashed doors and hid guns under canoe gets arrested, police say

DECATUR — An “upset” rural Decatur man who smashed up doors inside his home before trying to hide illegally-owned firearms under a canoe was arrested Saturday afternoon, according to police.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the man’s home in the 3200 block of S. Franklin Street Road by his wife. “Upon arrival, deputies were notified… that (he) was upset and breaking doors inside of the residence,” said Deputy Adam Major in the affidavit.

“(His wife) advised he was removing guns from the house and taking them outside somewhere. (She) stated that while he was damaging doors inside the residence he told her that he would hurt her or kill her if she called for help.”

Major said deputies then discovered five firearms “hidden inside of cases under a canoe” in the yard of the 53-year-old man. “He was later discovered hiding nearby in a wooded area of the property,” Major added. “He stated that he hid the guns because he knew police were coming and that his guns would be taken because his FOID card was revoked.”