Salvation Army, Transfer House and Civic Center targeted in window smashing spree

DECATUR — Lieutenants Kenesa and Shanell Debela were confronted by a very unpleasant sight as they arrived at Decatur’s downtown Salvation Army Headquarters Sunday morning: a 7-foot-tall window by the front door had been smashed to pieces, and it was no accident.

The damage to the Salvation Army window was one of several acts of overnight window-smashing vandalism Saturday that also targeted the iconic Transfer House building and the Decatur Civic Center.

Decatur police believe it's likely the criminal damage spree was carried out by the same person or persons and investigations are continuing.

For the Debelas, it was a very unfortunate welcome to the neighborhood as they arrived for their installation ceremony to take up the leadership of the Salvation Army in Decatur.

“This is our first day here, so when we walked in and saw this, I mean I was startled,” said Shanell Debela, 48. “We were very surprised and deeply saddened to be greeted with that on our first day.”

Kenesa Debela had hoped the damage was just some kind of accident, because he said the Salvation Army building is a church, and “why would you smash a church?” But then he said he learned of the other buildings that had been targeted.