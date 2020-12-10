School board fires Forsyth man despite prosecutors dropping sexual assault charges

NORMAL — A teacher from Forsyth investigated for sexually assaulting two students has been terminated by the Unit 5 school district in McLean County, three months after prosecutors dismissed charges.

Jonathon Hovey, 48, was a first grade teacher at Glenn Elementary in Normal and placed on unpaid administrative leave in April 2019. He was arrested and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2019. Prosecutors said assaults had been happening since 2005.

Hovey pleaded not guilty.

In September, Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said the charges were being dismissed because material witnesses in the case were not available. She said they could be refiled.

