Search of Decatur man's home yields heroin, meth and two handguns, police say

DECATUR — A search of a residence in the 1400 block of East Buena Vista Avenue Thursday afternoon yielded two loaded handguns and several grams of methamphetamine and heroin, police say.

Court documents say a search warrant was executed on the home after a 38-year-old man was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Church Street around 3 p.m.

According to a sworn affidavit, police found a loaded Cobrea Enterprises . 22 caliber handgun in a box on a shelf located in the downstairs bedroom and four bags totaling approximately 34.2 grams of methamphetamine. In the affidavit, police say a dresser in the bedroom held a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, determined to be stolen out of Piatt County, approximately 52.7 grams of meth and 5.8 grams of heroin.

The court document indicates the man told police during an interview that he sells drugs and obtained the firearms by trading drugs for them.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday evening on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing and delivery of 5-15 grams of heroin, manufacturing and delivery of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and armed habitual criminal. The charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.