See the map: Decatur police release details on multiple shootings this week
See the map: Decatur police release details on multiple shootings this week

This is a developing story and will be updated.

DECATUR — Police say a string of violent incidents in the community are not believed to be random.

"The Decatur Police Department has zero tolerance for violence in the community," Chief Jim Getz said in a Friday statement. "We will continue to actively investigate all these incidents."

Police say five separate shooting incidents Monday morning occurring within hours of each other, including one incident where a man was shot and later died from gunshot wounds in a local hospital. 

Since the Monday morning shootings, police reported nine more incidents over the next three days including suspects arrested on preliminary weapon possession charges, individuals discovered with gunshot wounds and responding to shots fired. Investigating police found homes and vehicles were struck with gunfire and shell casings in the area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (217) 423-TIPS or (217) 424-2741. 

The Police Department released the following information about the incidents. Click on the map to see what happened at each site this week.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

