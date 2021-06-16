See the map: Decatur police seek public's help in 6 recent shooting incidents

DECATUR — Decatur police are asking for the community's help as they respond to a recent series of shooting incidents.

Police responded to six incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday, and have had reports of shootings on a daily basis, said Lt. Brian Cleary in a statement.

Incidents are:

At 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an incident at 3:28 p.m. in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street, where a car had been struck by gunfire but no one was injured. Witnesses reported a Black male, wearing a black and yellow shirt, fired a gun five to six times.

At 9:20 p.m. that day, officer heard gunshots in the area of Pine and Main streets and found a woman with gunshot wounds to the stomach that were not life-threatening. A newer dark-colored sedan and an unknown second vehicle were possibly involved. A few minutes later, officers responded to the area of Grand and Monroe streets, where a Black male had been seen firing 12-15 times toward the east. Officers found 12 9mm shell casings and as they continued to search, discovered three more casings.

At about 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where two residences had been hit by gunfire and recovered one .40 caliber shell casing.

At 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Hay and Monroe, where people in two vehicles were reported to be firing shots at each other. A platinum Buick traveling northbound in the 2300 block of North Union was apparently being chased by a blue Ford Escape and occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other. Officers recovered 30 .40 caliber shell casings and one 9mm shell casing.

A few moments later, police were called to Pershing and Water streets, where a witness described a blue Ford Escape traveling eastbound through the intersection at speeds over 100 mph, and officers recovered three additional .40 caliber shell casings.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Pershing and Woodford where witnesses described a dark colored Town and Country van and a red Chrysler 300 whose occupants were shooting at each other. As of late Wednesday afternoon, police were still on scene collecting evidence.

Cleary said a small number of people are causing a majority of the violence in the community.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These criminals with unlawfully possessed guns continue to put the community at risk," he said. "These criminals have demonstrated repeatedly that they have no concern for human life, and no concern for persons who may be innocent bystanders in these incidents.

"They indiscriminately spray gunfire from moving vehicles on busy streets with no regard for the community around them."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Decatur Police Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or CrimeStoppers, (217) 423-TIPS, if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

"If you saw something or you know something, we ask you to speak up," Cleary said. "With cooperative efforts, we can remove those who would cause harm to others from our streets."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.