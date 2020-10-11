 Skip to main content
See the map: Police investigate string of early Saturday Decatur burglaries
DECATUR — Police suspect the same burglars are responsible for stealing multiple vehicles from a car dealership and raiding several other businesses in a rash of crimes in the early hours of Saturday.

The vehicles were taken off the lot of used car dealer C. Bud Conyers on East U.S. 36 and were part of six burglaries dealt with by police between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“We’ve recovered two of the vehicles and several others are still missing,” said Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles, speaking early Saturday afternoon.

Other businesses broken into included Rural King, 1920 Mount Zion Road, the Archer’s Alley sports store and range, 3113 North 22nd Street, the Taco Bell restaurant at 753 Pershing Road, and Decatur Jewelry & Pawn, 1065 W. Pershing Road.

Earles didn’t have a full report of all the crimes, but said it looks as if the businesses had been broken into and largely unsuccessful attempts made to steal items.

“We’re suspecting all these burglaries were related, but we’re not for sure,” he added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

