'Seek giftie' command leads police dog to drugs, gun, in traffic stop near Decatur
DECATUR — Given the command “seek giftie," a police dog called Maco sniffed a vehicle caught speeding past Decatur and his sensitive nose turned up an illegally-owned handgun and more than 100 grams of cocaine, police said in a sworn affidavit.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matthew Hunt said Maco also sniffed out another 82 grams of a brown powdery substance which appeared to be heroin but initial field tests were inconclusive. Hunt said the amount of drugs found was consistent with drug dealing and the weapon, a .45 caliber handgun, was found next to the drugs.

Hunt explained that the command from Maco’s handler to “seek giftie” was the signal for the dog to “screen, sniff/source illegal drug odors.” Once the dog provided an alert, police had legal justification to search the vehicle.

Police: Decatur chase topped speeds of 90 mph on city streets

Hunt said the dog had been deployed after police had conducted a traffic stop. The detective said he had earlier seen the sport utility vehicle zip past him while he was on patrol monitoring traffic on Interstate 72 near Decatur.

“The vehicle appeared to accelerate to speeds greater than reasonable,” Hunt said, describing what happened as he pulled into the westbound lanes to pursue it. “It took me traveling at speeds greater than 100 mph to catch up to the vehicle.”

Hunt said the 40-year-old driver from Los Angeles presented a strange “International Driver’s License out of Taiwan” with a different variation of his name.

“During the course of the traffic stop I observed indicators of criminal activity from him,” Hunt said. “He specifically lied or changed statements relating to his citizenship, travels, driving and criminal history, etc.”

The driver was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence and drug dealing; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records showed that the driver remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

