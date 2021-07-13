Self-defense raised as issue in Argenta murder case involving Forsyth defendant

DECATUR — Phjllip J. Gehrken, the Forsyth man accused of shooting a victim to death in a dispute over money, is likely to argue the killing was in self-defense.

That information was revealed Tuesday in a bond hearing for the 52-year-old defendant, who has yet to enter a plea after being arrested for the murder of Kevin Cooper, 51, who was killed Sunday evening at an address in rural Argenta.

Gehrken, dressed in a black and white striped jail jumpsuit, appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Dana Rhoades with his defense attorney, John McWard. The judge set bail at $1.5 million.

McWard had earlier raised the issue of self-defense during arguments over what level of bail should be set, and had argued for $500,000 with 10% down ought to be enough to secure Gehrken’s freedom.

“I did have a brief opportunity to look over the probable cause statement by the police officer and one of the striking facts in this scenario is the issue of self-defense,” McWard told the judge. “I think this is going to reverberate throughout this entire case.”

But Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter argued for bail of $1.5 million given that this is a murder case and Gehrken has a previous felony record. “I do also want to point out that Mr. Gehrken had a recent pending charge for a Class 1 drug offense in Macon County,” Rueter added.

Going for the bail amount recommended by the prosecution, the judge said: “The court has considered the sworn statement of the arresting officer and recommendations of counsel, and I have reviewed the pretrial bond report and taken that into consideration as well.

“Given the nature of the offense and the information there was a pending class one at the time this was committed, I will set bond in the amount of $1.5 million. The 10% rule is to apply.”

Reports from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Cooper had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in his violent confrontation with Gehrken after the two men had been involved in a series of arguments over money.

In addition to murder, Gehrken had been booked by police on preliminary charges of the unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a gun by a felon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

