Sentencing delayed for Decatur man found guilty in Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON — The sentencing for a Decatur man charged in a December 2018 murder in Bloomington was moved to next week after a lengthy hearing Thursday afternoon.
Tyjuan Bruce, 22, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover of Bloomington.
His murder charges involve home invasion and robbery and he was also found guilty of separate charges of home invasion and robbery in this case.
Responding to a letter Bruce sent Aug. 31, Judge Scott Drazewski determined that post-trial motions and sentencing could not proceed until the court held what is known in Illinois as a Krankel hearing — a type of hearing in which a defendant complains about an attorney's performance.
Bruce on Thursday made several claims in an attempt to show he had ineffective assistance of counsel, arguing ways his attorneys from the public defenders office performed ineffectively during and leading up to his trial.
After the defendant and his lead attorney Mark Messman went through each claim, each giving their sides, Drazewski said each of the claims lacked the merit to appoint a new attorney on Bruce’s behalf.
Before the hearing, Messman entered a motion to delay the sentencing to give Bruce’s mother time to hire a private attorney to represent her son, which she testified she intended to do on Saturday. Drazewski denied the motion, but ended the hearing about 4:45 p.m.
Post-trial motions, including a motion for a new trial and for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict of the jury, will be argued Oct. 14.
Depending on Drazewski’s rulings in those motions, the sentencing is scheduled to follow that afternoon.
Bruce is one of three Decatur men police identified as suspects in Dover’s death.
Anthony Grampsas, Bruce’s co-defendant in this case, was sentenced in September to 45 years in prison for his involvement in Dover’s death.
Police have said Curtis Hairston, 18, was also believed to be involved. He died during a 2019 shooting at a Decatur restaurant.
