Sentencing delayed for Decatur man found guilty in Bloomington murder

Bruce on Thursday made several claims in an attempt to show he had ineffective assistance of counsel, arguing ways his attorneys from the public defenders office performed ineffectively during and leading up to his trial.

After the defendant and his lead attorney Mark Messman went through each claim, each giving their sides, Drazewski said each of the claims lacked the merit to appoint a new attorney on Bruce’s behalf.

Before the hearing, Messman entered a motion to delay the sentencing to give Bruce’s mother time to hire a private attorney to represent her son, which she testified she intended to do on Saturday. Drazewski denied the motion, but ended the hearing about 4:45 p.m.

Post-trial motions, including a motion for a new trial and for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict of the jury, will be argued Oct. 14.

Depending on Drazewski’s rulings in those motions, the sentencing is scheduled to follow that afternoon.

Bruce is one of three Decatur men police identified as suspects in Dover’s death.