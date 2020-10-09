 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentencing delayed for Decatur man found guilty in Bloomington murder
0 comments
breaking top story

Sentencing delayed for Decatur man found guilty in Bloomington murder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
081920-blm-loc-1bruce

Tyjuan Bruce looks to the gallery after he was found guilty Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, of first-degree murder in the December 2018 death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The sentencing for a Decatur man charged in a December 2018 murder in Bloomington was moved to next week after a lengthy hearing Thursday afternoon.

Tyjuan Bruce, 22, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover of Bloomington.

His murder charges involve home invasion and robbery and he was also found guilty of separate charges of home invasion and robbery in this case.

Responding to a letter Bruce sent Aug. 31, Judge Scott Drazewski determined that post-trial motions and sentencing could not proceed until the court held what is known in Illinois as a Krankel hearing — a type of hearing in which a defendant complains about an attorney's performance. 

Bruce on Thursday made several claims in an attempt to show he had ineffective assistance of counsel, arguing ways his attorneys from the public defenders office performed ineffectively during and leading up to his trial.

After the defendant and his lead attorney Mark Messman went through each claim, each giving their sides, Drazewski said each of the claims lacked the merit to appoint a new attorney on Bruce’s behalf.

Before the hearing, Messman entered a motion to delay the sentencing to give Bruce’s mother time to hire a private attorney to represent her son, which she testified she intended to do on Saturday. Drazewski denied the motion, but ended the hearing about 4:45 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Post-trial motions, including a motion for a new trial and for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict of the jury, will be argued Oct. 14.

Depending on Drazewski’s rulings in those motions, the sentencing is scheduled to follow that afternoon.

Bruce is one of three Decatur men police identified as suspects in Dover’s death.

Anthony Grampsas, Bruce’s co-defendant in this case, was sentenced in September to 45 years in prison for his involvement in Dover’s death.

Police have said Curtis Hairston, 18, was also believed to be involved. He died during a 2019 shooting at a Decatur restaurant.

Photos from Tyjuan Bruce's trial

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police chief discusses camera usage to solve crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News