Serial burglary suspect from Decatur now held in jail

DECATUR — A serial female burglary suspect is now being held in the Macon County jail on multiple charges and police said Monday investigations were continuing that could link her to several more crimes.

Sworn affidavits name the 37-year-old woman as the prime suspect in burglaries July 28 and Aug. 2 that targeted the Dollar General store at 985 W. Pershing Road and Discount Tobacco, 1733 S. Taylorville Road.

“And we are still investigating several more burglaries and more charges are possible,” said Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.

Writing in the affidavits, fellow detective Adam Siefman said the woman slapped the face of a 45-year-old Dollar General male employee when he tried to stop her from shoving stolen items into her car.

Siefman said surveillance footage had earlier shown the woman wandering around the store wheeling a new garbage can inside a shopping cart. She had filled the can with $300 worth of merchandise ranging from underwear to curtain rods before dashing outside without paying, pursued by the employee.