Serial burglary suspect from Decatur now held in jail

DECATUR — A serial female burglary suspect is now being held in the Macon County jail on multiple charges and police said Monday investigations were continuing that could link her to several more crimes.
Sworn affidavits name the 37-year-old woman as the prime suspect in burglaries July 28 and Aug. 2 that targeted the Dollar General store at 985 W. Pershing Road and Discount Tobacco, 1733 S. Taylorville Road.
“And we are still investigating several more burglaries and more charges are possible,” said Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.
Writing in the affidavits, fellow detective Adam Siefman said the woman slapped the face of a 45-year-old Dollar General male employee when he tried to stop her from shoving stolen items into her car.
Siefman said surveillance footage had earlier shown the woman wandering around the store wheeling a new garbage can inside a shopping cart. She had filled the can with $300 worth of merchandise ranging from underwear to curtain rods before dashing outside without paying, pursued by the employee.
Siefman said the woman struck again on Aug. 2 when she and a female accomplice walked into Discount Tobacco. Siefman said the accomplice went with an employee into the store’s humidor to talk about cigar purchases, leaving the woman alone in the store. After they left the premises, the by now suspicious employee checked surveillance camera footage.
“(The employee) observed the female concealing merchandise in her purse and leaving the store without paying,” Siefman said. “The items consisted of several boxes, packages and cartons of cigars totaling $261.50.”
The woman was driving the same vehicle she used to flee from the earlier Dollar General burglary, Siefman said, and she was at the wheel when she was pulled over by police Aug. 3. Siefman noted the woman, who appeared to be “under the influence of drugs” when arrested, was also being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in reference to “one of several burglaries committed in the Macon County area.”
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the woman is being held on a total of five preliminary burglary charges. She also faces charges of aggravated battery involving bodily harm and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, although affidavits specifying details on those charges and the three additional burglaries were not available Monday.
She remained in custody Monday night in lieu of bail set $10,000, meaning she must post $1,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $20,000.
