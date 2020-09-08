Sexual assault charges dropped against former teacher from Forsyth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed charges against a former teacher from Forsyth accused of sexually assaulting two students.

Jonathon Hovey, 48, was arrested in August 2019 after a Normal Police Department investigation that began in April.

Assistant State's Attorney Erika Reynolds said Tuesday the unavailability of material witnesses was the reason for dropping the charges.

Hovey was a first-grade teacher at Glenn Elementary in McLean County Unit 5 when charges of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were filed against him. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were based on allegations of conduct between Aug. 1, 2004, and May 31, 2005. The other charges were connected with allegations of conduct with another student between Aug. 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018.