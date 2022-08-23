Sexual threat leads to prison time for Bethany man

SULLIVAN — A sexual threat directed at the wife of a police chief has resulted in a Bethany man being sentenced to seven years in prison, officials said.

Caden Petro, 19, had pleaded guilty in Moultrie County Circuit Court to a charge of threatening a public official and attempted aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

The threatening a public official charge states that on Dec. 31, Petro “conveyed indirectly and by telephone” to Bethany Police Chief Chris Nichols a threat that “would place the officer and a member of his immediate family in reasonable apprehension of sexual assault.”

The attempted aggravated robbery charge states that on Dec. 2, Petro implied he was armed with a weapon while demanding cash from two men.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson called witnesses including Nichols, Moultrie County Probation Officer Sydnee French and Lovington Police Chief Chris Swisher. The release states Nichols and Swisher testified regarding prior investigations involving Petro conducted in Bethany and Lovington.

Dobson recommended a prison sentence of 10 years, while Petro’s attorney, Michael Frazier, recommended probation or minimal prison time.

The sentence was imposed during an Aug. 18 hearing by Judge Jeremy Richey. According to the news release, Richey cited a pattern of escalating violent behavior by Petro and pretrial violations as reasons for the prison term.