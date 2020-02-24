Shaitan Cook pleads guilty in Decatur murder case, gets 20-year sentence

DECATUR — Shaitan L. Cook Jr., the last of the convicted killers of Decatur woman Cesley Taylor to be sentenced, changed his mind at the last moment about a jury trial Monday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of first-degree murder.
The sentence, to be served at 100%, was part of a plea deal negotiated by Cook’s lawyer, Chris Amero. The plea deal saw four other alternate murder charges dropped in Macon County Circuit Court along with two counts of armed robbery.
The deal also amended the murder charge the 20-year-old Cook did plead to, removing any reference to the gun that was used by an accomplice to shoot Taylor to death. Leaving the reference in would have triggered a sentencing enhancement capable of adding another 15 years to Cook’s prison time.
Cook, who has been held in custody since the day after Taylor, 21, was killed in a hail of bullets while being robbed in her apartment on the night of Sept. 7, 2015, will also get credit for time served from Sept. 8, 2015, to Feb. 23, 2020.
Outlining the case against Cook, special prosecutor Kate Kurtz told Judge Thomas Griffith that Cook and three accomplices — Ryan H.J. O’Neal, Darion L. Evans and Daiquan D. Cline, all aged 16 at the time — had set out to rob Taylor, whom they believed had money.
Cook was armed with a BB gun but Evans carried a real handgun, gunning down a terrified Taylor as she retreated while clutching her pet dog. Taylor died at the scene while her fiance, Britney Wilson, survived after being shot multiple times. The robbers' haul amounted to $40 cash, a cellphone and some trinkets.
You have free articles remaining.
Of the others involved, Evans was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree murder in November 2017. Cline pleaded guilty to murder in February 2017 and received a 20-year sentence and O’Neal, convicted of murder and armed robbery after a bench trial before Griffith, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in October.
Kurtz told the judge that both the surviving victim and the murder victim’s family were willing to go along with the Cook plea deal.
After checking with Cook that he was still willing to accept the deal himself, Griffith told him the range of potential sentences outside the deal stretched from 20 to 60 years.
“And you understand that, even as amended, it is still a 100% sentence, meaning you have to serve 100% of the 20 years, do you understand that sentence?” the judge added.
“Yes, sir,” replied Cook.
Griffith finished the proceedings by signing an order returning Cline and Evans back to their prison cells. They had been moved to holding cells in the Macon County Jail in readiness to be used as witnesses if the Cook case had gone to trial.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid