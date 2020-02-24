Shaitan Cook pleads guilty in Decatur murder case, gets 20-year sentence

DECATUR — Shaitan L. Cook Jr., the last of the convicted killers of Decatur woman Cesley Taylor to be sentenced, changed his mind at the last moment about a jury trial Monday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of first-degree murder.

The sentence, to be served at 100%, was part of a plea deal negotiated by Cook’s lawyer, Chris Amero. The plea deal saw four other alternate murder charges dropped in Macon County Circuit Court along with two counts of armed robbery.

The deal also amended the murder charge the 20-year-old Cook did plead to, removing any reference to the gun that was used by an accomplice to shoot Taylor to death. Leaving the reference in would have triggered a sentencing enhancement capable of adding another 15 years to Cook’s prison time.

Cook, who has been held in custody since the day after Taylor, 21, was killed in a hail of bullets while being robbed in her apartment on the night of Sept. 7, 2015, will also get credit for time served from Sept. 8, 2015, to Feb. 23, 2020.