QUINCY — Rebecca Bliefnick's family hopes the worst moment of their lives doesn't define who they are, but they understand life will not be as normal as it once was.

Moments after Timothy Bliefnick was convicted in the Feb. 23 shooting death of her sister, Sarah Reilly said her family is grateful for the verdict.

"My parents were robbed of a daughter, and as a parent myself, I cannot imagine a greater torture," Reilly said. "Becky was a niece, an aunt, and a cousin, a friend, a colleague and a caregiver. All those who love her carry a heavy heartache in the wake of this tragedy.

"The judicial process cannot bring her back nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that the verdict delivers justice. And we are thankful for all who made it a reality."

After the court adjourned, Rebecca's father, Bill Postle, thanked the law enforcement officers and attorneys involved in the case.

Reilly said the family will remember the way Rebecca lived and loved but not the way that she died.

"She will be missed forever and loved always," she said.

The family will pick up the pieces to raise Rebecca's three boys — Deacon, Greyson and Arlin — the way she would want them to.

"Such love and support does help restore our faith that the world does in fact have more good than evil," Reilly said. "And as they go forward with a certain truth — their father murdered their mother — we ask that you keep Becky's three incredible boys in your prayers.

"We will move forward by leaning on each other and our faith for healing."

A jury needed about four hours Wednesday to convict Timothy Bliefnick, a Decatur native, of murder and home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife.

Rebecca Bliefnick's father found her dead in her home after being alerted by Timothy Bliefnick that she hadn't pick up their sons from school. An autopsy determined she had been shot multiple times.

Evidence presented during the trial focused on the couple's ongoing bitter divorce proceedings, concerns Rebecca Bliefnick had shared about her safety with friends and coworkers, and searches on Timothy Bliefnick's computer and cellphone on such topics as forcing open a door with a crowbar and making a pistol silencer.

Timothy Bliefnick's attorney, Casey Schnack, argued throughout the proceedings that the evidence against her client was circumstantial, leaving room for reasonable doubt. She offered no witnesses and her client didn't testify.

Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones and Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck said they hoped that the verdict provides the family with a sense of closure and a sense of justice.

"Nothing's ever going to bring Becky back, but hopefully this gives them a sense of resolution," Jones said.

Keck said they found it important to continue to point out that this was a case of domestic violence even though Rebecca never reported it, which she said is often the case in domestic violence cases.

"The victim doesn't feel as though she can file a police report," she said. "She doesn't feel like she can file an order of protection, because she's worried that she won't be heard or she's worried that if she does those things, it will just make her abuser more upset. It will endanger her children, endanger her even more, and I think it was clear in Becky's statements to her friends that that's how she felt."

Asked to describe anything that might have swayed the jury, Jones said every witness helped move the case forward.

"We were trying to keep 22 balls in the air at the same time, and it looks really impressive when you do it," he said. "But if you drop one ball, then they all come crashing down, and that's what this case was. It was 47 witnesses over seven days. Each witness just taking us one step closer to that final verdict.

Wednesday's verdict comes just 98 days since Rebecca Bliefnick's body was found in her home. Both credited the close working relationship between the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County state's attorney's office.

"I can say the weekend that we decided we had enough to seek an arrest warrant, we talked about filing the motion to hold him for 90 days, and we met with the officers and we said we have the evidence we think we can ask to hold him so that he can't be out," Keck said. "But we said if we do that we have to have a trial within 90 days, and we are all going to have to work nonstop and the detectives ensured us and promised us they would and they did."

"I wish all the officers were standing behind us at this point, because we don't get to this point without the work that they did," Jones said. "And not just the work of the officers, our office put in countless hours … All the other assistants took on extra work so that Laura and I could focus on this. This was a team effort."

Timothy Bliefnick faces natural life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 11 Jones said he anticipates asking for a life sentence.

