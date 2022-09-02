 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville man charged with fondling elderly person

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged with forcibly fondling a victim 60 years of age or older, authorities say.

According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Charles Dow, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an elderly person and two counts of aggravated battery to and elderly person.

The charges, which were announced Friday, allege that Dow committed acts of sexual conduct by forcibly fondling the victim’s breast and groin area. 

Dow's bond was set at $50,000, requiring him to post $5,000 to be released. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Sept. 19.

Shelbyville Police Department was involved investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

