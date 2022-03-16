Shelbyville man charged with possessing substances containing meth; heroin

SHELBYVILLE — A 44-year-old Shelbyville man is facing multiple counts in Shelby County ranging from armed violence and possession of substances containing methamphetamine as well as heroin.

Jeremy M. Taylor has been charged with two counts of armed violence stemming from his possessing a knife with a blade of at least three inches in length and a machete, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release.

He is also facing two counts of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Shelbyville Police Department.

His bail was set at $50,000, requiring $5,000 to be released. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30.

